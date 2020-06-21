APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,699,960 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $113,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 491,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.