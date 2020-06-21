APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $81,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.74.

APTV stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

