APG Asset Management N.V. Has $97.87 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

