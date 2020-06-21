APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,424,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $74,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $296,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

NYSE YUM opened at $88.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,479 shares of company stock worth $977,223. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

