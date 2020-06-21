APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 246,328 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246,328 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Tc Pipelines worth $83,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of TRP opened at $43.59 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.