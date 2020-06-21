Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Insider Buys £12,629.54 in Stock

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Michael Bane bought 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £12,629.54 ($16,074.25).

Michael Bane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Bane acquired 42 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,544 ($70.56).

Shares of APAX stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.97. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36). The company has a market capitalization of $669.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

