Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,000 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony J. Recupero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony J. Recupero sold 576 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $7,459.20.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $482.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.33.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SI-Bone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

