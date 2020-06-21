Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.42

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.42 and traded as low as $126.70. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 98,191 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.