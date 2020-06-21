Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

