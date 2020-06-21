Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

