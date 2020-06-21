American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 17.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.