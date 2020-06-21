American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407,969 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,755,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $31.81 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

