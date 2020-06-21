American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 168,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.