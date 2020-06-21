Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,675.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,334.23 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,450.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,077.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.