Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 139,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,664,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $29,433,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.3% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,675.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,450.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,077.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,334.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

