Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in June

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,762.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after buying an additional 1,497,752 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.