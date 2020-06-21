ALS (ASX:ALQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.33. ALS shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,589,373 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. ALS’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In other news, insider Leslie Desjardins acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.37 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,801.00 ($38,156.74).

ALS Company Profile (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

