Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) rose 10.5% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $12.10, approximately 5,704,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,296% from the average daily volume of 408,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

