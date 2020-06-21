Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.20

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $168.20 and traded as low as $146.60. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 18,984 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $87.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 54.26 and a quick ratio of 21.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider Phillip Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,591.07).

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

