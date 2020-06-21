Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

