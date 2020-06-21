ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 304.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,896,000 after purchasing an additional 337,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,945,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 376,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 141,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ALLETE stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

