Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

