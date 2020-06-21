Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 1,900 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
