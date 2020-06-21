Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 1,900 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 55.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.