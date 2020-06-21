Alamos Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the average volume of 1,055 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,211,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $29,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,742,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

