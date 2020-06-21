Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akers Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Akers Biosciences worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

AKER stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Akers Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.03%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

