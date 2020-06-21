Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,080.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.