AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $306.43

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.43 and traded as high as $338.00. AFH Financial Group shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 119,668 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AFHP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AFH Financial Group from GBX 569 ($7.24) to GBX 524 ($6.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

In related news, insider Mark Chambers bought 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £24,949.98 ($31,755.10).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

