Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 475,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

