AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.