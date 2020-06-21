Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -255.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

