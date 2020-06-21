Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,184 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,291,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ABB by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 259,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in ABB by 215.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

