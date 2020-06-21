Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,135 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $266.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.