Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hasbro by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

