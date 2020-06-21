Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,383 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,479 shares of company stock worth $977,223 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

