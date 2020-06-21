Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,248 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

