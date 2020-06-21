Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is riding on strong demand in medical and life science space. Further, rising investments in foundry/logic is driving the company’s semiconductor revenues. Also, solid momentum across industrial embedded power products and hyperscale customers is a tailwind. Additionally, benefits of 5G deployment are contributing well. Artesyn Embedded Power buyout benefits are positives. Cost optimization strategy and strong product pipelines are other positives. The company remains optimistic about its deep engineering capabilities in the data center market. However, the company continues to expect COVID-19 led government restriction to impact the top line negatively. Also, coronavirus induced supply chain constraints are concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

