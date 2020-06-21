Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after buying an additional 177,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

