Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,611 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $428.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $429.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

