ADC Therapeutics SA’s (NYSE:ADCT) Quiet Period Will End on June 24th

ADC Therapeutics’ (NYSE:ADCT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 24th. ADC Therapeutics had issued 12,245,631 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $232,666,989 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During ADC Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

There is no company description available for ADC Therapeutics SA.

