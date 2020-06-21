Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

ADMS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

