Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

