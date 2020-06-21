Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ACOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

