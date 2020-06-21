Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $21.69 on Friday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 1,780.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

