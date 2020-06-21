A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.03. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.