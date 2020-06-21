9,373 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $233,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

