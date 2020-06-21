750 Shares in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7,557.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 500,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 787.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $10,270,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

