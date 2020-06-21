671 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 382,761 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD opened at $133.99 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

