643 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,696,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 368.6% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the period.

PSJ opened at $113.41 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

