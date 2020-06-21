5,000 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $442,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 265,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

