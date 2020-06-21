43,816 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,035,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

